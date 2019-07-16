

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Authority says its long term flood watch will remain in effect for two more weeks.

The authority released a new statement on Tuesday, saying the flood watch will remain in effect for all shoreline areas including Pelee Island due to the record high lake levels.

Areas of concern are the low lying beach communities and shoreline areas along Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River, and Lake Erie, as well as low lying areas along the downstream reaches of major tributaries.

The watch will remain in effect until August 2, 2019 when conditions will be re-evaluated.

Officials say Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie rose approximately 10 cm and 9 cm, respectively from May to June. That set new all-time high monthly mean records for both lakes at more than 175 metres.

ERCA adds the high lake levels bring an elevated risk of flooding and erosion across the watershed.

Tim Byrne, the head of watershed management, says a worst-case scenario could see levels on Lake St. Clair, the Detroit River and Lake Erie rise by another three-to six inches by the end of fall.

Byrne tells CTV Windsor about 10,000 homes in Essex County sit on flood plains, also remarking a significant amount of municipal infrastructure would be exposed to potential damage, should water levels continue to rise.

Byrne predicts the conservation authority will require about $10 to 15 million dollars over next five years to properly update the region’s flood mapping and modelling tools.