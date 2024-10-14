Tecumseh getting $1.7M for critical infrastructure

The Town of Tecumseh is getting $1,789,764 from the Ontario government to help renew and rehabilitate critical infrastructure.

The funding will be delivered in 2025 through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF). It is part of the government’s $190 billion capital plan to build and expand more homes, highways, hospitals, transit and high-speed internet across the province.

“Tecumseh continues its renewal of and reinvestment in municipal infrastructure supporting housing and economic development” said Andrew Dowie, MPP For Windsor-Tecumseh.

In 2025, Ontario will allocate $400 million in OCIF funding to help 423 small, rural and northern communities build roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure. Communities may accumulate funding for up to five years to address larger infrastructure projects.

Last year, Tecumseh received $2,056,244 through the OCIF, which was put towards various ongoing projects, including the Scully-St. Marks Storm Pump Station. Tecumseh plans to save the remaining funds to support further infrastructure projects in the future.

“The OCIF funding is crucial as we continue to renew and improve our infrastructure, ensuring that Tecumseh remains a resilient and vibrant community,” said mayor Gary McNamara. “It’s through funding like this and strategic planning that we can address key infrastructure needs, such as roadways, stormwater management, and other critical projects.”

The OCIF provides funding for local infrastructure projects in municipalities with populations under 100,000, rural and northern municipalities, as well as for Local Services Boards that own water or wastewater systems.