Taser and drugs seized during traffic stop

Windsor police have charged two suspects after seizing illegal drugs and a Taser during a traffic stop.

Members of the Windsor Police’s Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) initiated a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Church Street shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday.

An investigation led to the arrest of the two occupants for breaching their release orders.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers found 28.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 7.6 grams of crack cocaine, a handheld Taser, two digital scales, and $3,800 in cash.

A 48-year-old resident has been charged with the following:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crack cocaine

Failure to comply with a release order

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with the following:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crack cocaine

Failure to comply with a release order

