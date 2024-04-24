WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Taser and drugs seized during traffic stop

    Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police cruiser at headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police have charged two suspects after seizing illegal drugs and a Taser during a traffic stop.

    Members of the Windsor Police’s Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) initiated a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Church Street shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday.

    An investigation led to the arrest of the two occupants for breaching their release orders.

    During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers found 28.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 7.6 grams of crack cocaine, a handheld Taser, two digital scales, and $3,800 in cash.

    A 48-year-old resident has been charged with the following:

    • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
    • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine
    • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crack cocaine
    • Failure to comply with a release order

    A 34-year-old woman has been charged with the following:

    • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
    • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crack cocaine
    • Failure to comply with a release order

    If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

