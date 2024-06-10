'Suspicious' vacant house fire in east Windsor under investigation

The Windsor Police Arson Unit has deemed a residential fire in east Windsor suspicious and has launched an investigation.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of an active fire at an abandoned house in the 2600 block of Richmond Street.

The building was engulfed in flames, which spread to two neighbouring properties. Windsor Fire and Rescue Services worked to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported because of the incident, but the buildings sustained over $500,000 in damages.

Investigators urge residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.