

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have identified two suspects after a cab driver was stabbed.

On Saturday around 2:50 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Wyandotte Street West at Sunset Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

After publishing two photos of the unidentified suspects, investigators received numerous tips and information.

As a result, police say both suspects have been positively identified.

The matter remains under investigation and charges are anticipated.

The Windsor Police Service would like to thank the public for their attention to this case and the valuable tips that assisted in identifying the involved suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.