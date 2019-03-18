

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have released pictures of two suspects wanted in a stabbing investigation.

Officers responded to the area of Wyandotte Street West at Sunset Avenue for a report of a stabbing on Saturday around 2:50 a.m.

Investigation determined that an adult male cab driver had been stabbed following a confrontation with a man and woman.

Police say the injured cab driver was treated at hospital for a non-life-threatening injury to the abdomen.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Branch are continuing the investigation.

Investigators have recovered the surveillance photographs of the suspects and are seeking their identity.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his early 20's, approximately 6'3" to 6'5", approximately 170 lbs., with brown hair.

The second suspect is described as a white woman in her early 20's, slim build, approximately 4'5" to 4'8", with long blonde hair tied in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.