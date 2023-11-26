Suspect wanted in connection to Walkerville shooting arrested

A Windsor man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a Walkerville shooting over the summer has been arrested in Michigan.

Windsor police say Kyle Small, 25, was taken into custody Saturday by members of the United States Marshals Service.

He was wanted by Windsor police for a targeted daytime shooting in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue on Aug. 15.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a 33-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Police say the arrest was the result of a coordinated law enforcement effort involving the Major Crimes Unit, the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Small is expected to appear at an extradition hearing in Detroit court on Monday, police say.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Small as well as a second suspect, 24-year-old John Managhan, days after the shooting.

Police continue to search for Managhan.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com