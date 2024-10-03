WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Downed power lines cause Chatham road closure

    Queen Street and Park Avenue in Chatham is closed due to downed power lines. Oct. 3, 2024. Source: Google) Queen Street and Park Avenue in Chatham is closed due to downed power lines. Oct. 3, 2024. Source: Google)
    Police in Chatham are advising the public of a road closure.

    The intersection of Queen Street and Park Avenue is closed because of downed power lines.

    Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of McGuigan Avenue to Maple Leaf Drive.

    Crews are working in the area, and it's not known when it will reopen.

