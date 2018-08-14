

Windsor police are looking for a suspect in connection to three convenience store robberies.

Patrol officers responded to a store in the 300 block of Mill Street for a robbery that just occurred on Monday around 9:30 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a man entered the store and approached the employee.

Police say he brandished a knife and demanded cash. He left the store and fled eastbound on Peter Street.

At approximately 10:25 p.m., police believe the same suspect entered a convenience store located in the 3600 block of Matchette Road.

The suspect entered the store with his identity concealed with clothing and approached the employee. Police say he brandished a knife and demanded cash.

Officers say he left the store with a quantity of money.

Police believe the same suspect entered a convenience store in the 2600 block of Jefferson Boulevard at 11:25 p.m. with his identity concealed with clothing.

He allegedly approached the employee, brandished scissors and demanded cash.

He fled the store and was last seen crossing the street in a southwest direction.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of these robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.