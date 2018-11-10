

CTV Windsor





The Better Business Bureau of Western Ontario has issued an alert over complaints about a Windsor company.

The agency says it has received about 30 complaints in the past month about the practices of Certified Windows and Doors.

As you watched on CTV Windsor last week, a number of residents say they have provided deposits or paid for work that has not been completed.

BBB President Linda Smith says 14 of the complaints have come in the last week.

“This company currently has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau serving Western Ontario,” says Smith. “BBB has received 46 complaints in total.”

Smith tells AM800 News they have had complaints over several business practices.

“We have actually issued an alert on the BBB business profile stating that BBB has recently received a higher than normal volume of complaints concerning non-delivery of ordered products, as well as failure to respond to consumer inquiries regarding installation dates or refunds.”

In an email to CTV News last week, Certified Windows and Doors President Craig O'Brien blamed the lack of installation completions on the cancellation of the Ontario Green On rebate program.

He also said the Certified office "will remain closed until we're given sufficient time to service our customers. We're hoping to be back soon and organizing properly. If we are provided with sufficient time, there is no doubt all of our customers will be satisfied this year."

O’Brien also told CTV that “Until the matter is resolved Certified Windows also is not taking any future orders since approx. June 2018 so we can get caught up from the massive GreenOn months we participated in April and March"

Smith says the complaints have come from across Southwest Ontario, including 22 from the Windsor area, three from Chatham, five from Sarnia and one from London.

Windsor police would not tell us if they are investigating, and say if anyone else is experiencing problems with the company, they should contact police.