Suspect sought after multiple dumpster fires in south Windsor

Windsor police say they are looking for a suspect who intentionally set fire to three commercial dumpsters in south Windsor.

During the early hours of Aug. 6, officers responded to reports of three separate fires.

Two dumpsters were set ablaze in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue while a third dumpster was lit on fire in the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Investigators say they have since obtained images of a suspect who is believed to be responsible for all three fires.

The suspect is described as a white male with a slender build. At the time of these incidents, he wore a white t-shirt, black jeans, and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.