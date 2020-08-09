LONDON, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say they witnessed a suspect on a bicycle riding past police headquarters while they were investigating a domestic incident this weekend.

Police went outside and located the 31 year-old man, they say had just used a knife to damage a car in the parking.

While officers approached the man, they say he began to run at them with the knife in hand.

Police deployed a Taser on the male.

He was taken into custody and held pending a bail hearing.