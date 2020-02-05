Two people charged after knife and cannabis seized in Chatham
Officers say they found a small amount of suspected shatter (cannabis resin) and a switch blade knife. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
WINDSOR -- Chatham-Kent police say two people have been charged after they seized a switch blade knife and cannabis resin.
Members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section and Critical Incident Team executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant at a home on Gray Street in Chatham on Tuesday.
Officers say they found a small amount of suspected shatter (cannabis resin) and the knife.
A 42-year-old Bothwell man and a 36-year-old womn, of no fixed address, were both arrested and charged with drug possession and possession of a prohibited device.
They were released pending a future court date of Feb. 27.