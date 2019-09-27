A 27-year-old Tilbury man is facing charges after police say he was acting aggressive while holding a steak knife.

Chatham-Kent police were called to a disturbance in Tilbury around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

As the officer arrived, police say the man was acting in aggressive manner while in possession of a large steak knife.

The officer drew his firearm and ordered the man to drop the knife.

Police say after several demands, he complied and was taken into custody.

The man was charged with being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.