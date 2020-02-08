Police say man pulled out knife at Chatham business
Published Saturday, February 8, 2020 10:50AM EST
The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man is in custody after Chatham-Kent police say he pulled a knife on an employee at a local business.
Police were called to King Street West Friday evening after the incident.
When officers arrived the culprit had fled the area.
A 28-year-old man was located and arrested.
He is being held in custody for a bail hearing.