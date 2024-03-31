WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Suspect fled on foot following Riverside Drive crash

    The incident took place Riverside Drive West at Campbell Avenue on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Source: Unofficial On Location / Facebook) The incident took place Riverside Drive West at Campbell Avenue on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Source: Unofficial On Location / Facebook)
    More details have been released about a crash on Riverside Drive in Windsor.

    Shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday night, officers were sent to Riverside Drive West near Campbell Avenue for a report of a collision.

    At the scene, officers saw that a motorist had struck a pole with his vehicle and fled on foot.

    Windsor police told CTV News a 38-year-old was found about 20 minutes later and was arrested.

    Police charged the man with impaired operation of a vehicle and failure to remain at the scene.

    He was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

