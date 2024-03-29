WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Car hits pole on Riverside Drive West

    The incident took place Riverside Drive West at Campbell Avenue on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Source: Unofficial On Location / Facebook) The incident took place Riverside Drive West at Campbell Avenue on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Source: Unofficial On Location / Facebook)
    Share

    Windsor police responded to a crash on Riverside Drive West on Thursday night.

    The incident took place Riverside Drive West at Campbell Avenue at 11:13 p.m.

    It appears a car crashed into a pole, according to social media posts. CTV News has reached out to Windsor police for more details.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News