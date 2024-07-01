WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Beer stolen during break-in at Chatham restaurant

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police are investigating after alcohol was reported stolen in a break-in at local restaurant.

    Sometime overnight on Sunday, unknown suspect(s) smashed glass and gained entry to a restaurant in the area of St. Clair Street.

    Once inside, the suspect(s) then removed beer and liquor valued at $500, along with approximately $780 in cash. Investigation is ongoing.

    Any information relating to this occurrence can be directed to Const. Lavoie.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News