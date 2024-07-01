Beer stolen during break-in at Chatham restaurant

Chatham-Kent police are investigating after alcohol was reported stolen in a break-in at local restaurant.

Sometime overnight on Sunday, unknown suspect(s) smashed glass and gained entry to a restaurant in the area of St. Clair Street.

Once inside, the suspect(s) then removed beer and liquor valued at $500, along with approximately $780 in cash. Investigation is ongoing.

Any information relating to this occurrence can be directed to Const. Lavoie.