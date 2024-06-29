WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Active investigation' in downtown Windsor: Police

    Windsor police conducting what they’re calling an ‘active investigation’ at 920 Ouellette Ave. on June 29, 2024. (Source: Dustin Coffman) Windsor police conducting what they’re calling an ‘active investigation’ at 920 Ouellette Ave. on June 29, 2024. (Source: Dustin Coffman)
    Windsor police are conducting what they’re calling an ‘active investigation’ at 920 Ouellette Ave.

    They arrived at the scene around 10 a.m. Saturday.

    Officers on scene have told residents on the ninth floor to evacuate, and the suspect has been contained to his apartment.

    A Transit Windsor bus is on scene for those waiting to help escape the heat, and the building also opened the community room for residents.

    Residents of the high-rise apartment building told AM800 that a man had barricaded himself inside an apartment and allegedly doused the apartment with gasoline.

    Residents also claimed to see the man waving swords from a ninth-floor balcony.

    Police have not confirmed these details with CTV News and have denied requests for comment.

    Windsor fire is on standby and the Windsor police tactical team are also on scene.

    This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available. 

    — With files from AM800

     

