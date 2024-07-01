WINDSOR
Windsor

    • OPP looking for dash cam footage after boy struck by vehicle

    dash cam
    Essex County OPP are asking for video footage after a child was struck by a car in Lakeshore.

    Police say an 8-year-old boy struck by vehicle on Rosewood Drive on Thursday at 9 a.m. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    Residents/motoring public asked to check surveillance and dash cam footage. Anyone with info, please call investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

