Suspect arrested after 13 pharmacy robberies

Windsor police have arrested a suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant for robbery.

On April 16, officers arrested a 45-year-old man in the 1700 block of Huron Church Road.

Between April 2 and April 14, police say the suspect was linked to 13 separate thefts at four pharmacies in Windsor.

During each incident, the suspect is believed to have stolen up to $1,000 in merchandise.

UPDATE:



On April 16, 2024, officers arrested 45-year-old suspect in the 1700 block of Huron Church Rd. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for robbery.



Thanks to everyone who spread the word. https://t.co/srp5XGLjzY — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) April 18, 2024

Police say he became aggressive towards employees who attempted to intervene.

Anyone with information can call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.