WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Suspect arrested after 13 pharmacy robberies

    Windsor police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for a string of retail thefts at local pharmacies.
    Windsor police have arrested a suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant for robbery.

    On April 16, officers arrested a 45-year-old man in the 1700 block of Huron Church Road.

    Between April 2 and April 14, police say the suspect was linked to 13 separate thefts at four pharmacies in Windsor.

    During each incident, the suspect is believed to have stolen up to $1,000 in merchandise.

    Police say he became aggressive towards employees who attempted to intervene.

    Anyone with information can call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.

