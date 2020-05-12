WINDSOR, ONT. -- Leamington council has started a review to examine the current level of police service in the town and is asking residents for feedback in a survey.

Town officials said they want to identify the policing priorities that are most important to our citizens, due to widespread public concern about policing service.

“Ultimately, we aim to determine which policing option will provide the highest level of public safety in our community,” said a news release from the municipality.

The consultative process will be led by Michael Mitchell of MPM Consulting.

Mitchell will be meeting virtually with various organizations throughout Leamington to get their viewpoints and suggestions.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, the municipality has suspended all public meetings at this time. Therefore, members of the public are encouraged to provide their input through the survey.

Only people who live or work in Leamington can participate.

The survey can be completed online or by mail to the Municipality of Leamington, 111 Erie Street North, Leamington, ON N8H 2Z9, to the attention of the Secretary of the Police Service Board, before June 5.