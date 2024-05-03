WINDSOR
    • Windsor police seize drugs and cash after suspect violates court order

    Items seized as part of an investigation by Windsor police. April 2024. (Source: Windsor police) Items seized as part of an investigation by Windsor police. April 2024. (Source: Windsor police)
    A Windsor man is facing charges after police seized drugs and cash worth over $18,000.

    In April, members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) started an investigation into a person they believed was trafficking drugs.

    After learning the person was on a release order with conditions to stay in his home 24 hours per day, bail officers did a check and found him to be in violation of the court-ordered conditions.

    Officers found and arrested the suspect in the 2600 block of Richmond Street near Walker Road and seized 55.3 grams of fentanyl, 28.3 grams of cocaine, 32.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine and $1,200 in Canadian currency.

    The 22 year old is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a release order. 

