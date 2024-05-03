Highway 401 construction zone blitz leads to 76 charges

A joint traffic initiative in a construction zone on Highway 401 resulted in dozens of charges.

On May 2 between 8:15 a.m. and 1 p.m., members of Essex County OPP, Windsor police, LaSalle police and the Ministry of Transportation conducted speed enforcement and commercial motor vehicle safety inspections along the westbound Highway 401 construction corridor between Puce Road and Manning Road.

Police and the MTO laid a total of 76 charges, including five stunt driving charges.

"The OPP appreciates the staunch support from the Lasalle and Windsor Police Services and the MTO. Hopefully, this will have an impact on our highways and keep construction workers safe," said Inspector Angela Ferguson, Essex Detachment Commander.

One driver was charged after driving in excess of 180 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. Most of the charges were for speeding, but inspectors also charged commercial motor vehicle operators for equipment, annual inspection, and documentation infractions.

Motorists are reminded that speeding in a construction zone with workers present is both dangerous and costly because fines are doubled.