Sunshine to spoil Windsor-Essex, a look at your forecast for this week

The long weekend is officially in the rearview, and while you may have soaked up your share of sunshine over the Civic Holiday long weekend, that sunshine will be back just in time to be envied out of your office window.

Here’s your Windsor area forecast heading into this week:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. A few showers beginning before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19 degrees.

Tomorrow: A few showers ending near noon then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind east 30 km/h becoming north 30 late in the morning. High 23 degrees, feeling like 30 with humidex. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday: Sunny, high 25 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny, high 26 degrees.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, high 26 degrees.