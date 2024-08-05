WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Sunshine to spoil Windsor-Essex, a look at your forecast for this week

    (Source: lovelyday12/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: lovelyday12/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    The long weekend is officially in the rearview, and while you may have soaked up your share of sunshine over the Civic Holiday long weekend, that sunshine will be back just in time to be envied out of your office window.

    Here’s your Windsor area forecast heading into this week:

    Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. A few showers beginning before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19 degrees.

    Tomorrow: A few showers ending near noon then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind east 30 km/h becoming north 30 late in the morning. High 23 degrees, feeling like 30 with humidex. UV index 6 or high.

    Wednesday: Sunny, high 25 degrees.

    Thursday: Sunny, high 26 degrees.

    Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, high 26 degrees.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News