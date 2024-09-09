Alleged impaired driver goes wrong way on Highway 401

A 36-year-old London man is facing charges after police say after several Good Samaritans reported a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

On Saturday around 3:20 a.m., Elgin OPP officers received multiple reports of a passenger vehicle travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the Highway 401 near Orford Road.

Shortly after the initial reports, police received an additional report indicating that the vehicle had turned around and was now travelling the correct direction, eastbound on the Highway 401.

At 3:35 a.m., police located and stopped the vehicle on the eastbound Highway 401 near Graham Road in West Elgin.

While speaking to the driver, police say the investigating officer observed signs of intoxication. The driver was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Elgin OPP St. Thomas Detachment for further testing.

“The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the individuals who contacted police and reported this incident. As a direct result, officers were able to safely locate the vehicle and take the driver into custody without incident,” said police in a news release.

As a result of the investigation, the London resident was charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment was initiated.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas on Oct. 7.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.