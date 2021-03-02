WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex can expect sunny, but windy weather on Tuesday.

Environment Canada says it will be sunny Tuesday with wind becoming southwest 30 km/hr gusting to 50 km/hr. The wind chill will be -15 C in the morning. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 2C.

It will be clear Tuesday night, with increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -2 C. Wind chill -8 C overnight.

As for Wednesday, the forecaster says it will cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/hr becoming light near noon. High 11 C.

Cloudy periods are expected Wednesday night, with a low of -7 C.

On Thursday, it will be sunny with a high of 1 C. Thursday night is predicted to be clear with a low of -7 C.