Judge orders Windsor landlords to pay city $30K in legal fees

A judge has ordered Windsor landlords to pay the City of Windsor $30,000 in legal fees.

Justice Gorman sided with the city and has ordered Windsor Housing Providers (WHP) to repay the city “forthwith.”

“The applicant submits that costs should not be awarded as the application was “a form of public interest litigation,” Justice Kelly Gorman wrote in the April 29 decision. “I disagree with the notion.”

The judge sided with the city’s lawyer, Sharon Strosberg who argued it was brought “to protect the collective economic interests of the landlords..”

WHP was fighting to quash the Residential Rental Licensing bylaw.

Gorman ruled in March the licensing program is effective, was passed in good faith and dismissed the landlords’ application.

The city had sought legal reimbursement of $46,120.

As part of the program, a residential rental licence is required for each rental unit in wards 1 and 2, at a cost of $466 for the first year and $275 for annual renewals.

“It was disappointing that the City of Windsor sought costs against a not-for-profit corporation that was a public interest litigant,” WHP lawyer Steven Pickard told CTV News in a statement Monday. “The costs of Windsor's staff lawyers should have been the cost of doing business and passing a "pilot bylaw"”.

Pickard says they have now launched an appeal of Justice Gorman’s decision from March and he had expected decision on legal fees should be “stayed pending an appeal”.

“We are confident that the Court of Appeal will quash the bylaw and as a consequence, reverse the costs decision and commit the City of Windsor to pay the full costs of Windsor Housing Providers throughout,” Pickard says.

