Teachers among those charged in underage prostitution investigation

Days after four people were charged in an underage prostitution investigation, it's been learned that two of the accused are reportedly employed by the University of Windsor and a high school in Essex.

As previously reported by CTV News Windsor on May 9, last month members of the WPS Morality Unit and OPP Intelligence-Led Joint Forces Strategy Anti Human Trafficking Unit teamed up to conduct an undercover prostitution operation in Windsor.

The officers used a popular website to communicate with suspects who were allegedly attempting to offer money to an underage girl in exchange for sexual acts.

In online conversations, police said the suspects negotiated a specific price with an undercover officer posing as a 16-year-old girl and then agreed to meet at a location to engage in sexual activities.

When the suspects arrived at the designated meeting spot, they were arrested by police.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals have each been charged with obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 years of age:

Wissam Charaf, 28, of Windsor

Stephen Merner, 59, no fixed address

James Pernal, 46, of Essex

Jianwen Yang, 61, of Windsor

As reported Sunday by AM800 News, two of the four suspects charged in the investigation are a professor at the University of Windsor while the second is a teacher at an Essex high school.

A statement provided by the University of Windsor to AM800 News on Friday confirmed that Dr. Jianwen Yang is a faculty member and has been placed on leave “as an interim measure.”

“The university understands this is a criminal matter with Windsor Police Services,” the statement reads. “The safety and wellness of the university community is of utmost importance."

According to AM800 News, the Ontario College was also notified of the arrest of James Pernal, a teacher at Essex District High School in Essex.

In a response, the college said it is aware of the charges, but cannot comment on any investigations.

An email inquiry was also sent to the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB), but a spokesperson said "the GECDSB can't comment on a current employee's status,” but will follow its internal processes and procedures and will cooperate with law enforcement.

-- With files from CTV News Windsor’s Melanie Kentner and AM800 News