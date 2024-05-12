WINDSOR
Windsor

    • No charges laid after pedestrian runs across street, is struck by pickup truck

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    No charges will be laid against the driver of a pickup truck after a woman ran across the road and was struck by the vehicle in Chatham over the weekend.

    According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, over the weekend a pickup truck was driving down Sandys Street in Chatham when a pedestrian ran across the road and was subsequently struck by the pickup truck.

    A 40-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Police said no charges would be laid against the pickup truck driver as it was found the pedestrian to be at fault for “crossing improperly.” 

