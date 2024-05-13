Showers and a spike in the temperature on Monday

The temperature will be well above normal in Windsor-Essex on Monday as rain showers continue throughout the day.

A forecast high of 27 sits well above the normal high of 20 C this for this time of year. An overnight low of 13 C also above the overnight low around 9 C.

Temperatures fall back to normal range Tuesday and throughout the week before another spike expected on the weekend.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers early this morning and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this morning. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Monday Night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 13.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 20.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 23.

Thursday: Sunny. High 23.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24.