WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Showers and a spike in the temperature on Monday

    (Source: Ellen Price)
    The temperature will be well above normal in Windsor-Essex on Monday as rain showers continue throughout the day.

    A forecast high of 27 sits well above the normal high of 20 C this for this time of year. An overnight low of 13 C also above the overnight low around 9 C.

    Temperatures fall back to normal range Tuesday and throughout the week before another spike expected on the weekend.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers early this morning and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this morning. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

    Monday Night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 13.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 20.

    Wednesday: Sunny. High 23.

    Thursday: Sunny. High 23.

    Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

