Summer Eats for Kids program feeds thousands in Windsor, but needs your help

Canadians have been dealing with sticker shock at the grocery store since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a summer food bank program is also feeling the pinch.

Launched in 2020, the Summer Eats for Kids program offered by the United Way aims to deliver 3,500 bags of both non-perishables and fresh produce each summer.

Program coordinator Liam Giles-Hayes says this year they’re giving out on average 200 bags more per wee than a year prior.

About a quarter of the people coming out have jobs.

“Every family is feeling that pinch. And so we're here for anyone, anyone can access this assistance program, and of course are welcome to come and get a food bag if they need it,” said Giles-Hayes.

Tammy Wilkinson is one of those people.

“We're just here to get some stuff like food to eat,” Wilkinson said, noting she’s been accessing the Summer Eats program as a way to fill out her pantry and fridge.

“Oh God, the meat’s really expensive. So is food to like vegetables, lunch meat and everything and cheese,” she said.

The food banks are strategically located outside schools in neighbourhoods around the city where the need is greatest in the summer months when school nutrition programs aren’t running.

“We know obviously families rely on schools to help support their food in their home,” said Giles-Hayes. “And so we really wanted to provide that support over the summer months.”

According to food expert Sylvain Charlebois, food inflation has slowed this month to 7.8 per cent.

Still, he estimates a family of four will spend up to $1,065 more on food compared to 2022.

“So the COVID factors, the supply chain factor, the invasion of Ukraine, all of these macro economic factors are basically behind us now,” said Charlebois. “We're just looking at some of the issues related to climate change.“

The fact remains, prices are still going up and that makes it difficult for the Summer Eats program to operate.

Despite a handful of corporate and union sponsorships, The United Way is $50,000 short of its $185,000 fundraising goal to run the program.

“We're really just kind of asking the community if they can step up and help out just because we are facing that fundraising shortfall,” Giles-Hayes said.

There’s only one week left in the program.

Summer Eats for Kids runs July 11 to Aug. 24, 2023 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

TUESDAYS

Prince Edward

General Brock

Queen Elizabeth (Leamington)

THURSDAYS