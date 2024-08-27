Motorcyclist injured after crash in LaSalle

LaSalle police say a motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash on Front Road.

The crash involved two vehicles at Front Road and Laurier Drive, just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Crash at Front Road and Laurier Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (Lori Berg/CTV News Windsor)

Police say a northbound Jeep Wrangler was turning left onto Laurier Drive and collided with a motorcycle that was travelling south on Front Road.

The motorcycle driver sustained a leg injury and was transported to the hospital, but is expected to recover from their injury.

Investigating officers kept the road closed for about an hour while they conducted their investigation.