As pickleball craze continues, squash players feel sidelined over Windsor's lack of indoor facilities

As pickleball continues to gain popularity in Windsor, local squash players are feeling sidelined over a city report that highlights significant feasibility concerns regarding the installation of indoor squash courts.

The report indicates there is currently no available space for dedicated squash courts and any potential installation would either displace existing programming or require the construction of a new facility, which comes with high costs and no funding currently allocated for such projects.

Deep in the basement of the Caboto Club lies one of Windsor's only squash courts in Windsor. That's been the case ever since the end of last year when the Windsor Squash and Fitness Club closed.

"Windsor Squash used to have 500 to 600 members," said long-time squash player Gino Barzotto. "Around 200 have signed up here at Caboto just to access the limited resource of one squash court."

Other than the Caboto Club, the city's report shows the only other squash court in Windsor can be found inside the Westchester Place condominium complex. Both locations are private facilities.

"The city definitely needs to provide us with another facility to play squash," said Barzotto.

Meanwhile, pickleball enthusiasts have no shortage of spaces to play in Windsor.

According to a report heading to Windsor's community services standing committee on Sept. 4, pickleball configurations are currently set up in four out of six gymnasiums within the city recreation centres.

Specific gyms which feature pickleball courts include the WFCU Centre, Forest Glade Community Centre, Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, and John Atkinson Memorial Community Centre.

"You can tell it's something that's really accessible to a lot of people," said Kim Stroesser in between pickleball matches Tuesday at the WFCU Centre. "Some sports like tennis aren't as accessible to people with joint injuries and things like that...so it's awesome to see the proliferation of [pickleball] in Windsor."

Spencer Chappus, a former member of the Windsor Squash and Fitness Club for seven years, said there is a demand for squash courts that the city is failing to meet.

"It doesn't have to be anything grandiose or new. You have extra room next to some tennis courts? Why not add a squash court? I've never seen a squash court go unused for more than 40 minutes in my whole entire life," said Chappus.

But city administration cites multiple reasons for the lack of squash courts in Windsor's indoor recreation facilities.

"Unfortunately, the installation of a squash court in a City facility would limit the space from being used for any other purpose, as the primary use would be squash," the report reads. "Any installation of a squash court would either displace existing programming or would require a new facility or a facility addition to be built."

Cost is also a barrier to accommodating squash, according to administration's report.

The "high-level cost estimate" for new squash court space to be added to an existing facility starts at $450,000 — and there is no funding currently available in the 2024 10-year capital project for the construction of a new squash court.

To add a pickleball configuration to the Optimist Community Centre, which currently has no indoor pickleball court, flooring would need to be replaced at an estimated minimum cost of $150,000.

"I always like to say cheaper isn't always better. This is just a cheap, easy investment for the city to make to keep the people happy — and that's pickleball," said Chappus. "I think it's great that they're doing it. But I think if they really want to help a real community of people that need it, we do need some squash courts around Windsor."