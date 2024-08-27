Pet supplies needed following weekend apartment fire in Chatham

Chatham's Pet and Wildlife Rescue (PAWR) animal centre has put a pause on accepting surrendered animals due to the recent apartment fire that displaced dozens of residents and their pets.

Executive Director Myriam Armstrong said more than 20 animals were in need of immediate care following the major fire on Sunday, noting the increased demand for emergency pet sheltering had put a strain on resources.

"We're just asking everybody who wants to surrender an animal to give us a little bit of time," Armstrong said. "Keep your pets at home safely because we just don't have the space for them."

Armstrong said animal welfare officials returned to the scene on Monday to try and retrieve any remaining pets from inside the fire damaged building, noting 10 additional animals were discovered.

"We are encouraging donations because some of these people will be displaced for quite some time," Armstrong explained. "The damage is substantial, so we want to make sure that they don't have to be stuck trying to rally to get some money to buy food, extra supplies."

Armstrong said PAWR is seeking donations of dog food, cat food, and kitty litter for pets that have been temporarily rehomed at PAWR.

The municipality continues to work with displaced residents to find temporary shelter, with no indication as to when they can return home.

Several residents were briefly allowed back inside their units on Tuesday to collect some basic necessities, as the investigation into the fire continues.

Meantime, Armstrong encouraged pet owners to put a decal indicating the number and kind of animals you have on their front door to assist responders when an emergency occurs.

A recent apartment fire displaced dozens of residents and their pets, so the Pet and Wildlife Rescue is housing their animals during this emergency, seen on Aug. 27, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

"Those stickers on the door that let people know how many pets are in the apartment or the unit are fantastic. Yesterday it saved us a lot of time when we knew there was an animal in there. So I would say everybody, if you can, have one of those stickers, even put a note on your door, you never know when a fire is going to occur."

Armstrong said donations can be dropped off at 405 Park Ave. E. in Chatham, noting the shelter is open seven days a week.

"You don't have a lot of time to get out. Just let people know what's in the house and maybe have an emergency bag ready to go. But also, if you ever have an issue, you have to evacuate, you have some emergency, the shelter is open seven days a week. We have an emergency number, so give us a call," Armstrong said.

