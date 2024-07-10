WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Structure fire in Wallaceburg results in $50,000 loss

    Structure fire at 333 Arnold Street in Wallaceburg on July 9, 2024. (Source: Municipality of Chatham-Kent) Structure fire at 333 Arnold Street in Wallaceburg on July 9, 2024. (Source: Municipality of Chatham-Kent)
    Wallaceburg and Chatham fire departments responded to a blaze Tuesday night around 8 p.m. in Wallaceburg.

    Reports said there was a fire in the roof of an industrial building at 333 Arnold Street.

    Firefighters added upon arrival, thick, black smoke could be seen billowing from the rooftop.

    The departments stayed on scene opening up portions of the roof and managing hot spots to gain access to the flames.

    Nobody was injured in the incident, but damages are estimated to be around $50,000.

