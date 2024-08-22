WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 38 collisions on E.C. Row Expressway at Howard Avenue in 2024

    The area of Howard Avenue and the E.C. Row ramps in Windsor on July 6, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) The area of Howard Avenue and the E.C. Row ramps in Windsor on July 6, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
    The Windsor Police Service is reporting a total of 38 collisions so far on the E.C. Row Expressway at Howard Avenue this year.

    That number marks the highest of any other intersection in Windsor, making it the most dangerous.

    Police have offered driving tips to stay safe on the road:

    • Stay alert at intersections
    • Obey traffic signals and signage
    • Maintain a safe following distance
    • Be prepared for sudden stops
    • Use caution when turning
    • Stay off cellphones, even at a red light

