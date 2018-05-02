

CTV Windsor





There are still stressed conditions in the Lower Thames Valley Watershed.

That is the synopsis of the latest report cards for the watershed, which show an average grade of “C” for surface water quality and “C” for forest conditions.

The report says groundwater appears to be in better shape, but still difficult to assess.

The first set of watershed report cards was released in 2013 and showed similar results.

“The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority report card has grades that indicate that our watersheds are stressed,” says general manager Mark Peacock. “This may be concerning, however many residents and landowners are doing work to improve our watershed and help us change these grades.”

Officials say the main challenges to healthy watersheds continue to be the impacts of urbanization and climate change.

“The conservation authority watershed report cards provide science-based information to government and agency partners,” says Kim Gavine, the general manager of Conservation Ontario. “They are also a good way to get information out to local residents who are very curious about conditions in their areas.”

Using a variety of methods, including provincial monitoring networks, conservation authorities typically monitor and report on three resource categories: surface water quality, forest conditions and groundwater quality.

The authority says these watershed report cards bring attention to how important it is to protect our lakes, rivers, streams and groundwater since residents rely on them as sources for drinking water, in addition to other uses.

You can access the Lower Thames Valley Watershed report card at www.ltvca.ca and find more information about Ontario’s watershed report cards at www.watershedcheckup.ca