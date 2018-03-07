

CTV Windsor





A flood affecting dozens of homes and businesses has renewed calls to dredge the mouth of the Thames River.

Lakeshore mayor Tom Bain and Chatham-Kent mayor Randy Hope are both asking for the federal and provincial governments to do something to clean out the river.

They believe it would mitigate flooding that hit the community of Thamesville last month.

However, the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority says it would be a costly venture that may not actually help fix the flooding problem.

Municipal officials say about 70 homes and 10 businesses in Chatham sustained property damage from flooding last month, while about 40 homes in Thamesville were also flooded.

Small business owners and not-for-profit organizations who experienced flood damage may also be eligible to receive assistance.

The provincial program reimburses expenses incurred but may also offer interim payments to those who need upfront help.

Warm weather, melting snow and heavy rainfall swelled the banks of the Thames River last month. Hundreds of families evacuated their homes, only to return to extensive water damage.

More information and detailed program guidelines are available at ontario.ca/DisasterAssistance or call toll-free 1-844-780-8925.

The deadline for applications is July 3.