With daytime highs only projected to reach -11 C (12 F) today, there's going to be a cold, cold night ahead for Windsor's homeless.

Forecasts are calling for the first cold snap this winter, right on the heels of a snowy Christmas.

Street Help's Christine Wilson-Furlonger says the centre — on Wyandotte St. E. near Langois Ave. — is gearing up to help those in need.

She tells AM800 News when temperatures plummet and wind chills sweep through the area — lives are at risk.

"Frost-bite is one of the most dangerous things that can happen to people, or freezing to death outright, they need to be accommodated somewhere," she says. "If they are sleeping outdoors they need to come here and make sure that they can get a couple of sleeping bags if they need too."

Wilson-Furlonger says Street Help, The Salvation Army, and Windsor's Welcome Centre and Downtown Mission are currently the only shelters available to the homeless.

She says if residents find people huddled on the streets, or in stair-wells, they need to direct them to help, and be understanding of their situation.

"The first thing we want to lead people to are the shelters because the emergency shelters are really where they're supposed to go," says Wilson Fulonger. "Unfortunately they can't accommodate everybody. A lot more people are homeless this year than has ever been seen before in Windsor, the other shelters are overflowing."

Not everyone can be given shelter, or wants to be sheltered, she added.

That's why Street Help is getting ready to hand out whatever they can to get people through the night.

"All the hoodies we can find, all the coats. We have to have them all quick and ready to hand out," says Wilson-Furlonger. "Wind pants if we happen to have them, which we don't have a lot of, and they need boots. We're organizing all that."

Wilson-Furlonger says Street Help can only accommodate men currently and can't take in women until they find female supervisors.

She hopes to find volunteers in the near future.