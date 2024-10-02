Windsor man $50,000 richer after lottery win

A Windsor man has walked away $50,000 richer after winning on an Instant $50K Casino scratch ticket.

Pietro Gervasi has been playing the lottery for more than 40 years, playing various games.

“I was playing my ticket and I thought I had won $50,” he said.

“My wife and I took a second look at my ticket in better lighting. It was then that we saw the rest of the zeros. I couldn’t believe it! I had never won a big prize before. Winning certainly brings you happiness.”

Gervasi said he plans to pay some bills and do some travelling with his riches.

The winning ticket was bought at Metro on Howard Avenue.