WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor man $50,000 richer after lottery win

    Pietro Gervasi showcasing his winnings. (Source: OLG) Pietro Gervasi showcasing his winnings. (Source: OLG)
    Share

    A Windsor man has walked away $50,000 richer after winning on an Instant $50K Casino scratch ticket.

    Pietro Gervasi has been playing the lottery for more than 40 years, playing various games.

    “I was playing my ticket and I thought I had won $50,” he said.

    “My wife and I took a second look at my ticket in better lighting. It was then that we saw the rest of the zeros. I couldn’t believe it! I had never won a big prize before. Winning certainly brings you happiness.”

    Gervasi said he plans to pay some bills and do some travelling with his riches.

    The winning ticket was bought at Metro on Howard Avenue.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News