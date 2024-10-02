WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $36,000 in drugs seized by Chatham-Kent police

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has seized $36,000 in drugs following a search warrant on Victoria Avenue in Ridgetown.

    The search warrant was executed on Tuesday, just after 8 p.m.

    According to CKPS, a quantity of cocaine and oxycodone was recovered and seized for analysis. Also seized was less than $1,000 in Canadian cash, digital scales, cell phones and a packaging material.

    A 59-year-old Ridgetown woman has been arrested and charged with possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News