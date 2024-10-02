$36,000 in drugs seized by Chatham-Kent police

The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has seized $36,000 in drugs following a search warrant on Victoria Avenue in Ridgetown.

The search warrant was executed on Tuesday, just after 8 p.m.

According to CKPS, a quantity of cocaine and oxycodone was recovered and seized for analysis. Also seized was less than $1,000 in Canadian cash, digital scales, cell phones and a packaging material.

A 59-year-old Ridgetown woman has been arrested and charged with possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.