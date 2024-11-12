Stolen vehicle from Middlesex used in Thamesville theft: police
Police in Chatham-Kent are hoping the public can help identify some people caught on surveillance following the theft of a vehicle.
Around 5:05 p.m. on Nov. 5, police were called to a report of a stolen vehicle in Thamesville.
According to police, a 2018 CAN-AM Outlander 570 Hunting Addition ATV, parked under the garage port at the residence, was stolen.
Surveillance footage captured two men removing the ATV from the property at 12:26 p.m.
Police said a blue Dodge Ram was also captured approaching the ATV around 12:26 p.m. The Dodge Ram, which was later identified as stolen from Middlesex County, has an Ontario plate number of BN91914.
The stolen ATV is camo in color and features a camo pouch on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Canadian Union of Postal Workers issues 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
'He begged me': Brampton, Ont. woman loses more than $200K to romance scam
A Brampton woman says she is devastated after she lost more than $200,000 — her life's savings — to a romance scam.
Trump picks Kristi Noem to serve as his Homeland Security secretary
President-elect Donald Trump has selected South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as his next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, according to two people familiar with the selection.
Northern Ontario teen recovering in hospital after being attacked; ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
Twin port shutdowns risk more damage to Canadian economy: business groups
Business groups are raising concerns about the broad effects of another round of labour disruptions in the transport sector as Canada faces shutdowns at its two biggest ports.
Judge set to rule on whether to scrap Trump's conviction in hush money case
A judge is due to decide Tuesday whether to undo President-elect Donald Trump's conviction in his hush money case because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.
35 dead as a driver hits a crowd at sports centre in a southern Chinese city
A driver killed 35 people and injured another 43 when he deliberately rammed his car into people exercising at a sports centre in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, police said Tuesday.
Saudi crown prince condemns Israel's attacks on Palestinians as 'genocide'
Saudi Arabia's crown prince and de facto ruler condemned what he called the 'genocide' committed by Israel against Palestinians when he spoke at a summit of Muslim and Arab leaders on Monday.
Amsterdam police warn of fresh calls for unrest a day after rioters torch a tram
A senior police officer warned Tuesday of calls for more rioting in Amsterdam, after dozens of people armed with sticks and firecrackers set a tram on fire Monday night as the city faces tensions following violence last week targeting fans of an Israeli soccer club.
Tornado touched down Sunday in Fergus, Ont., experts confirm
A team of tornado experts are investigating a path of damage through Wellington County.
Kitchener, Ont. teen facing 29 charges after serious threats made against schools, businesses and people
A 15-year-old boy from Kitchener, Ont. is facing a long list of criminal charges as the Waterloo Regional Police Service wraps up a lengthy swatting investigation.
'The kindest soul we’ve ever known': Family, friends of man fatally shot by police in Hamilton seek answers, justice
Family members and friends of a 43-year-old man who was fatally shot by police in Hamilton over the weekend says they’re devastated by his death and are seeking answers and justice for their loved one.
Six-figure bill anticipated for owner of derelict building on Hamilton Road
Failing to comply with a property standards order issued by city hall could add almost $100,000 to the tax bill of a prominent eyesore in east London.
Committee backs extending outdoor concerts and music festivals to midnight
Changes proposed to the city’s Special Events By-law would allow outdoor concerts and music festivals to play later – but not louder.
Barrie, Ont. man at centre of alleged $2.2 million stolen car scheme in Toronto
A Barrie man is accused of being at the centre of an alleged $2.2 million stolen used car scheme.
Fire at recycling facility in Barrie
Fire crews were called to an early-morning fire at recycling depot on John Street.
Wind and wild weather wiped out power in Muskoka
Hydro One says about 1,200 customers are without power in the Muskoka region.
Northern Ontario teen recovering in hospital after being attacked; ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets misprint on 'Wicked' dolls packaging that links to porn site
Toy giant Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets an error on the packaging of its 'Wicked' movie-themed dolls, which mistakenly links toy buyers to a pornographic website.
Canada cancels automatic 10-year multiple-entry visas, tightens rules
Canada has announced changes to their visitor visa policies, effectively ending the automatic issuance of 10-year multiple-entry visas, according to new rules outlined by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Northern Ont. marks Remembrance Day
Remembrance Day celebrations took place across the country Monday, with Canadians reflecting on the sacrifices made by the men and women who served our country.
Timmins band will attempt to unseat Sudbury group with new world record in underground mine
It was just days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down when the Shaft Bottom Boys of Sudbury broke a world record for 'Deepest Concert Underground.' Now, more than four years later, a Timmins band is looking to take the title.
Community groups release alternative budget ahead of 2025 City of Ottawa budget debate
A coalition of community groups is calling on Ottawa City Council to raise property taxes "to a level that sustains existing services and infrastructure," increase parking fees, and invest in transit, community services and climate action in its 2025 budget.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, Ottawa's 'Wayne Gretzky' of vasectomies, dies
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
As Toronto enters its Taylor Swift era, experts say crowd safety depends on planning
As Toronto readies for Taylor Swift’s arrival this week, some crowd management and planning experts say additional safety precautions should be taken when tens of thousands of fans fill the city's downtown core on show nights.
Unmarked Toronto police car hit by bullets in West Queen West neighbourhood: TPS
Police say multiple people were arrested and firearms were seized after an unmarked police cruiser was struck by gunfire in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood late Monday night.
'He begged me': Brampton, Ont. woman loses more than $200K to romance scam
A Brampton woman says she is devastated after she lost more than $200,000 — her life's savings — to a romance scam.
Montreal man facing first-degree murder in woman's death; accused was on bail after allegedly threatening her
A 36-year-old Montreal man who was out on bail after allegedly uttering death threats against his partner is now accused of murdering her on the South Shore.
Suspicious package disrupts operations at Montreal's Trudeau airport
Several international flights scheduled to land at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport had to be diverted due to the discovery of a 'package of interest.'
Weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East begins today
A weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East is set to begin Tuesday to allow for pre-construction traffic signal work at Portage and Main.
'Her eyes still deserve to smile': Xavia Butler's family members find healing around sacred fire
A sacred fire burning in Winnipeg has brought healing and hope to some members of Xavia Skye Lynn Butler’s family.
'It's a very personal project': Memorial posters features Edmonton soldiers who served in wars
A poster campaign is creating awareness commemorating Edmonton-area soldiers who never came home.
Kingsway Legion keeping afloat after struggling to stay open post-pandemic
Edmonton’s largest legion says it’s holding its own after struggling to stay open after the pandemic.
Castleridge home severely damaged in fire
A home in Castleridge was significantly damaged in a fire Monday afternoon.
'It feels like a dream': Calgary Swifties travel to Toronto and Vancouver for Taylor Swift tour
It's the show of the year or maybe even the decade for Taylor Swift fans, better known as Swifties.
'We need to remember': Veterans, residents gather in Regina to commemorate Nov. 11
November 11th marks a solemn day across Canada, and Regina is no exception.
Firefighters report no injuries after Robinson Street house fire
Fire crews reported that no one was hurt after flames broke out in a home on Robinson Street in central Regina.
Fire breaks out at North Vancouver highrise
Flames shot out of windows and debris came showering down onto the street as crews battled a fire at a North Vancouver highrise Monday afternoon.
B.C. veteran recalls danger, discipline of war, as Vancouver cenotaph turns 100
Second World War veteran Percival Smith was a teenager when he entered the British Merchant Navy, but after years at sea he emerged as a man who returned to a family he "couldn't even recognize" after the war.
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
What to know about avian flu after B.C. case, from transmission to symptoms
A B.C. teen has a suspected case of H5N1 avian flu — the first known human to acquire the virus in Canada.
B.C. veteran recalls danger, discipline of war, as Vancouver cenotaph turns 100
Second World War veteran Percival Smith was a teenager when he entered the British Merchant Navy, but after years at sea he emerged as a man who returned to a family he "couldn't even recognize" after the war.
N.S. election: Political leaders back on the campaign trail Tuesday
Nova Scotia's political party leaders will return to the election campaign trail Tuesday after taking Monday off for Remembrance Day.
Trudeau to meet with New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt in Fredericton
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday in Fredericton.
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.