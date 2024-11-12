Stolen vehicle from Middlesex used in Thamesville theft: police

Police in Chatham-Kent are hoping the public can help identify some people caught on surveillance following the theft of a vehicle.

Around 5:05 p.m. on Nov. 5, police were called to a report of a stolen vehicle in Thamesville.

According to police, a 2018 CAN-AM Outlander 570 Hunting Addition ATV, parked under the garage port at the residence, was stolen.

Surveillance footage captured two men removing the ATV from the property at 12:26 p.m.

Police said a blue Dodge Ram was also captured approaching the ATV around 12:26 p.m. The Dodge Ram, which was later identified as stolen from Middlesex County, has an Ontario plate number of BN91914.

The stolen ATV is camo in color and features a camo pouch on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.