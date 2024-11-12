WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Stolen vehicle from Middlesex used in Thamesville theft: police

    Chatham-Kent police are looking to identify the people seen in the photos as part of a stolen vehicle investigation. Nov. 12, 2024. (Source: Chatham-Kent police) Chatham-Kent police are looking to identify the people seen in the photos as part of a stolen vehicle investigation. Nov. 12, 2024. (Source: Chatham-Kent police)
    Share

    Police in Chatham-Kent are hoping the public can help identify some people caught on surveillance following the theft of a vehicle.

    Around 5:05 p.m. on Nov. 5, police were called to a report of a stolen vehicle in Thamesville.

    According to police, a 2018 CAN-AM Outlander 570 Hunting Addition ATV, parked under the garage port at the residence, was stolen.

    Surveillance footage captured two men removing the ATV from the property at 12:26 p.m.

    Police said a blue Dodge Ram was also captured approaching the ATV around 12:26 p.m. The Dodge Ram, which was later identified as stolen from Middlesex County, has an Ontario plate number of BN91914.

    The stolen ATV is camo in color and features a camo pouch on the front.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News