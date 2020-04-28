WINDSOR, ONT. -- All of the guns reported stolen after a break-in in Amherstburg have been found.

Windsor police with the Amherstburg Detachment launched an investigation on April 3 at a house in the 9200 block of Walker Road.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Property Crimes Unit continued the investigation.

On Tuesday, officers confirmed they recovered all of the firearms.

Police located and arrested the suspect without incident on April 14.

Al Wassi Al-Latif, 22, from Windsor, was charged with a number of break and enter and theft of firearm offences.

The matter still remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.