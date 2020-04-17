WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 22-year-old Windsor man has been charged after police say several guns were stolen from a home in the Amherstburg area.

Windsor police with the Amherstburg Detachment launched an investigation involving a break and enter to a residence located in the 9200 block of Walker Road on Friday, April 3.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Property Crimes Unit continued the investigation and identified a suspect.

On Tuesday, policelocated and arrested the suspect without incident.

Al Wassi Al-Latif, 22, from Windsor, is charged with a number of break and enter and theft of firearm offences.

Police say the stolen firearms have not been recovered and the matter remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.