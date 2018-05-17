

CTV Windsor





The New Democrat MP for Windsor West is calling on the federal government to conduct an audit of the Passport Office.

Brian Masse says he wants to ensure that Canadians can acquire passports at the lowest possible cost and that passport processing fees do not generate surplus revenues.

Masse has introduced a private member’s motion in response to a Globe and Mail article from an Access to Information Request showing a $1-billion financial surplus raised off the price increases to passports since 2013.

“These price increases were supposedly put into place by the former Conservative Government to cover a $5.00 price loss from each Canadian passport processed. Instead, they increased the cost of a passport for an adult in Canada from $87.00 to $120.00. It appears this has turned into an opportunity to fleece Canadians,” says Masse.

The NDP member claims the Liberal government has pocketed the $1-billion surplus and is doing nothing to address the over-charging of Canadian consumers.

“I am calling on this government implement my Private Members’ Motion 8 and stop gouging Canadians,” says Masse. “Many Canadians including low-income, seniors, and families cannot afford to purchase these passports and it’s time we make that right for them.”

Masse says he has provided the Minister responsible for Canadian passports, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Ahmed Hussen, with two other motions as part of an audit.

One would make passports for Canadians senior’s half-price and another would make Canadian passports free to all Canadian Forces veterans.