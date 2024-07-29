Stolen ATV recovered, drug charges laid in Wallaceburg

WINDSOR
    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has laid charges and recovered a stolen ATV following an incident in Wallaceburg.

    At 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, a man was seen on an ATV with no license plates on Victoria Street near Bruce Street. An officer said he recognized the man from previous encounters and confirmed he was prohibited from driving.

    A traffic stop was attempted on Kent Line near Brigden Road. The CKPS said the suspect tried to run by driving into a field. The ATV stalled and the man allegedly attempted to flee on foot.

    The man was then taken into custody.

    “Upon a search incident to arrest, the man was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl,” said a news release.

    “Upon further investigation, the ATV was reported stolen on Aug. 8, 2023 from Dutton, Ont.”

    A 44-year-old Walpole Island man is facing charges for driving while under suspension, operation while prohibited, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

