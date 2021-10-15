Stellantis cutting 1,800 jobs at Windsor Assembly Plant
Stellantis says it is cutting its Windsor Assembly Plant down to one shift next spring in a move that will mean about 1,800 lost jobs.
The company, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, says the move comes as the automotive industry faces significant headwinds including the semiconductor shortage and the effects of COVID-19.
The cut from two shifts comes after Stellantis cut the third shift at the minivan plant in 2020 at a loss of about 1,500 jobs.
Stellantis says it will cut the second shift beginning in the spring, but reaffirmed it's commitment in the 2020 collective agreement with the local Unifor union to spend upwards of $1.5 billion at the plant.
The auto industry has been grappling with a significant shortage of computer chips, pushing auto companies to prioritize high-margin vehicles like pickup trucks and SUVs and cutting back production of sedans and minivans.
The Windsor plant produces the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Voyager and Chrysler Grand Caravan.
Windsor Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Testing shows high concentrations of fuel in Iqaluit water
The City of Iqaluit says testing shows a high concentration of fuel in a tank that supplies water to the Nunavut capital.
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
U.K. counterterror officers investigating MP's stabbing death
A long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, an attack that united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
U.S. land border reopening to Canadians Nov. 8: What you need to know
Starting Nov. 8, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential fully vaccinated Canadian travellers for the first time since March 2020. Here's what we know so far.
House of Commons seats to increase from 338 to 342 as early as 2024
Canadians will be electing more MPs across the country as soon as 2024, as the House of Commons seat count is going to be increasing from 338 to 342. While most provinces' seat counts remain unchanged, Alberta will be gaining the most new ridings, while Quebec will be losing one.
Alta. woman charged with 1st-degree murder in death of toddler
A two-year-old’s death in central Alberta has been ruled a homicide.
Constitutional challenge of vaccine card filed by 2 B.C. women
Two British Columbia women who say doctors advised them against getting COVID-19 vaccines have filed a constitutional challenge of the province's vaccine passport.
BREAKING | 47 employees at Ottawa's children's hospital suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandate
Forty-seven employees at Ottawa's Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario have been placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.
Ontario couple 'bullied' by window company over bad reviews awarded $166,000
An Ontario couple sued because they wrote a bad online review about a window company have been awarded more than $166,000 after a judge found they were bullied over it.
Kitchener
-
Another 15 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region
Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the area total to 19,890.
-
Here's how to download your COVID-19 vaccination receipt QR code
Ontario is launching an enhanced proof of vaccination certificate, which utilizes a QR code, starting Friday.
-
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
London
-
Lake Erie region from Windsor-Essex to Buffalo, NY under severe weather warnings
Lake Erie from Windsor-Essex to Buffalo, NY is under three weather warnings.
-
SUV ends up in Tobermory Harbour via boat ramp
A rainy and stormy night contributed to an SUV ending up in Georgian Bay Thursday night.
-
OPP looking for federal offender known to frequent London, Ont.
The OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is looking for a federal offender, known to frequent London, Ont.
Barrie
-
Two dead after car and train collide in Tottenham, Ont.; three others hospitalized
Police confirm that two women died and three other people were injured after a car and a train collided Thursday night in Tottenham.
-
Solicitor General's office responds to Penetanguishene mayor's claims about CNCC costs
The Solicitor General's officer responded to harsh criticism from Penetanguishene's mayor after its decision to cut police funding at the Central North Correctional Centre.
-
Simcoe Muskoka logs 31 new COVID-19 cases, student infections climb
Public health logged 31 new COVID-19 positive cases in Simcoe Muskoka on Friday as student cases climb.
Northern Ontario
-
Moose Factory resident charged with first-degree murder
A 31-year-old resident of Moose Factory First Nation has been charged with first-degree murder, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
-
Third confirmed death from COVID-19 in Timiskaming
A third person in its coverage area has died of COVID-19, the Timiskaming Health Unit announced Friday.
-
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 47 employees at Ottawa's children's hospital suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandate
Forty-seven employees at Ottawa's Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario have been placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa's Queensway Carleton Hospital puts 37 employees on unpaid leave for violating vaccine mandate
The hospital in Ottawa's west end announced Friday afternoon that 98 per cent of staff are fully vaccinated and complying with the new policy for staff.
-
45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday
Eighteen of the 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday involve residents under the age of 20, while 11 cases involve residents 40 to 49 years old.
Toronto
-
How to use Ontario's new vaccine verification app and QR codes
The Ontario government has launched its COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system.
-
Ontario couple 'bullied' by window company over bad reviews awarded $166,000
An Ontario couple sued because they wrote a bad online review about a window company have been awarded more than $166,000 after a judge found they were bullied over it.
-
Ontario premier reveals new details on province's reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is finalizing its plans to exit the final stage of its reopening plan in order to 'cautiously lift more public health measures' currently in place.
Montreal
-
Forged Ontario vaccine proofs prompt Quebec to tighten verification process; police investigating
Quebec’s ministry of health will make changes to its verification process for the COVID-19 passport after possibly hundreds of people were able to quite easily get their hands on faked passports online, CTV News has learned.
-
Sweet treat from sinister Netflix series 'Squid Game' a hit at Montreal shop
A sugar candy featured in the wildly popular Netflix series 'Squid Game' is causing a stir in Montreal. At Claude & Claudette Depanneur, a shop in St-Henri, Robert Kim sells Korean fare, including dalgona.
-
Man arrested for allegedly vandalizing Black Lives Matter mural
In August, the word "Kebequoi?” was scrawled across Quebec City Black Lives Matter mural created by local artist Wartin Pantois.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick pastor jailed for a week as judge considers COVID-19 contempt charge
A New Brunswick pastor is in custody after a court hearing Friday over his alleged breaches of COVID-19 public health rules was adjourned until next week.
-
Nova Scotia reports 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases rise to 199
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 199.
-
N.S. searchers find body of missing fishing captain from Mi'kmaw community
Searchers have found the body of a missing fishing captain from a Mi'kmaw community who went overboard during his vessel's journey back to harbour.
Winnipeg
-
Family may need to help care for loved ones in two Southern Health personal care homes
Family members who have loved ones living at two personal care homes in the Southern Health region tell CTV News they have been given the heads-up they may need to help with care starting next week.
-
More enforcement of public health orders taking place in certain parts of Manitoba: justice minister
Manitoba’s justice minister said the province allocates more enforcement resources to certain parts of the province depending on their COVID-19 case counts and whether they are complaints of defiance.
-
Winnipeg paramedic files counterclaim in defamation suit filed by firefighter
A Winnipeg paramedic has filed a counterclaim in a lawsuit brought forward by a city firefighter.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 16 more deaths, 1,015 new cases on Friday
Hospitalizations remain high but continue to trend downward with 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 229 in intensive care units.
-
No ‘clear motive’ identified in random downtown attacks that injured 4 people: Calgary police
In an update from the Calgary Police Service on Friday afternoon, police said they are aware of four victims who were injured in the attacks.
-
Alta. woman charged with 1st-degree murder in death of toddler
A two-year-old’s death in central Alberta has been ruled a homicide.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 16 more deaths, 1,015 new cases on Friday
Hospitalizations remain high but continue to trend downward with 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 229 in intensive care units.
-
Alta. woman charged with 1st-degree murder in death of toddler
A two-year-old’s death in central Alberta has been ruled a homicide.
-
Alberta technical college ordered to pay former teacher who was fired for pregnancy
A human rights commission has ordered the Alberta Pipe Trade College to pay $35,000 to a former instructor who was fired because she was pregnant.
Vancouver
-
Final COVID-19 update of the week coming for B.C. as northern region faces new restrictions
B.C. will get one more COVID-19 update before the weekend as new restrictions in the northern part of the province roll out.
-
Constitutional challenge of vaccine card filed by 2 B.C. women
Two British Columbia women who say doctors advised them against getting COVID-19 vaccines have filed a constitutional challenge of the province's vaccine passport.
-
Downtown Eastside residents complain city sweeps target marginalized people's belongings
A group of Downtown Eastside residents and advocates gathered for a news conference Friday morning to decry street sweeps conducted by the City of Vancouver, which they say target people sleeping outdoors on East Hastings Street.