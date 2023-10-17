Windsor

    • Stellantis and Unifor begin talks Tuesday

    The future site of an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, Ont. Stellantis and LG Energy Solution made the announcement alongside government officials on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor) The future site of an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, Ont. Stellantis and LG Energy Solution made the announcement alongside government officials on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)
    Share

    Unifor is set to begin negotiations with Stellantis after union members at G-M voted in favour of a tentative deal over the weekend.

    Dave Cassidy, president of Local 4-4-4, which covers the Stellantis plant in Windsor, says he expects to sit down with the Unifor national committee and the company today.

    While union members at G-M voted overwhelmingly in favour of the deal, Cassidy says he's heard from Stellantis members that they're not happy with the proposed terms.

    He says he'll be looking to secure a deal that they will support.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Intense bombardments strike in southern Gaza on 11th day of Israel-Hamas war

    Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory's only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Water, power food and medicine are running out in Gaza, Trudeau weighs in on the Israel-Hamas war and calls for hostages to be released, and B.C. announces new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what you need to know to know to start your day.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News