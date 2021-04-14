WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man pulled over for speeding down a Chatham road has been arrested for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

Police say Tuesday around 11 a.m. an officer saw a vehicle traveling down Prince Albert Road at a “high rate of speed.” The officer conducted a traffic stop and through investigation found the man had been driving a stolen vehicle.

On April 7, the man had also been released from court with one of the conditions being he could not have care of control of a motor vehicle.

Police have charged a 31-year-old man from St. Thomas with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and fail to comply with release order.

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.